¡Bonita cámara! by lsod
¡Bonita cámara!

Eso me pareció que decía este pájaro al tomar la foto. "Zanate" lo llamamos aquí.
13th December 2025 13th Dec 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
