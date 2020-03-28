Previous
Distance by lsquared
Photo 1484

Distance

Close up of my grandfather's Argus C3 rangefinder camera.

According to the serial number, this was manufactured in the 2nd quarter on 1958.

This would be from my father's father. yesterday's engineering books were from my mother's father. I'd like to say he inspired my interest in photography, but that would be an overstatement. Regardless, it's a cool camera.

Aside: I was really unhappy about the dust on the glass, and was going to reshoot it. But my (20 y/o) son felt strongly that I should keep it like this. So, was he right??
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Larry L

"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
