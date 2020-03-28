Distance

Close up of my grandfather's Argus C3 rangefinder camera.



According to the serial number, this was manufactured in the 2nd quarter on 1958.



This would be from my father's father. yesterday's engineering books were from my mother's father. I'd like to say he inspired my interest in photography, but that would be an overstatement. Regardless, it's a cool camera.



Aside: I was really unhappy about the dust on the glass, and was going to reshoot it. But my (20 y/o) son felt strongly that I should keep it like this. So, was he right??