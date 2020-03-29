Previous
Next
Bored, bored, bored... by lsquared
Photo 1486

Bored, bored, bored...

Or maybe just lazy.

Speaking of lazy, this one has actually been languishing on my phone since 12/2019...
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
407% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise