Previous
Next
30-shots2020 - 1 of 30 by lsquared
Photo 1488

30-shots2020 - 1 of 30

I'm giving northy's "One Subject: 30 shots" challenge a try. I figured I needed to find something that's near home, given the state of the world. I figure I ought to be able to do some interesting images of this tree.....
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
407% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise