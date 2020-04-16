Previous
30-shots2020 - 16 of 30
30-shots2020 - 16 of 30

Nuts. Or shells, at least. I decided to look for some acorns from the oak tree. But it is spring, not fall, and the squirrels do what squirrels do. And that means no nuts, just the little cap things. Lots of the little cap things.
16th April 2020

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Hope D Jennings
Nice detail! Great macro
April 17th, 2020  
