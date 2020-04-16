Sign up
Photo 1503
30-shots2020 - 16 of 30
Nuts. Or shells, at least. I decided to look for some acorns from the oak tree. But it is spring, not fall, and the squirrels do what squirrels do. And that means no nuts, just the little cap things. Lots of the little cap things.
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
2150
photos
98
followers
73
following
3
1
1
365
NIKON D3200
16th April 2020 5:12pm
Public
30-shots2020
30-shots2020lpl
Hope D Jennings
ace
Nice detail! Great macro
April 17th, 2020
