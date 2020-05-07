Sign up
Photo 1523
Album Cover Challenge 115 - Per Hållberg - so hard on my vision
For the album cover challeneg:
Artist: Per Hållberg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Per_H%C3%A5llberg
Title: So Hard On My Vision
http://www.quotationspage.com/quote/32352.html
ACC explained:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43406/album-cover-115
7th May 2020
7th May 20
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
7th May 2020 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lplacc
,
albumcoverchallenge115
