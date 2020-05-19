Sign up
Photo 1532
Ruby Throuted Hummingbird
This female (I think) posed nicely at the feeder.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
2205
photos
99
followers
72
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
20th May 2020 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
hummingbird
Milanie
ace
So nice and clear - yes, female
May 21st, 2020
