Time For Me To Fly by lsquared
Photo 1532

Time For Me To Fly

A little abstraction... Not quite SOOC, but close. Mainly a big crop, and lowering the saturation.

Carolina Chickadee leaving the feeder, slightly overexposed. These critters are FAST, this is 1/100th sec.

Best on BLACK!

Title is from the REO Speedwagon song, link below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGwCP2hX2FM

20th May 2020 20th May 20

Photo Details

