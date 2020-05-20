Sign up
Photo 1532
Time For Me To Fly
A little abstraction... Not quite SOOC, but close. Mainly a big crop, and lowering the saturation.
Carolina Chickadee leaving the feeder, slightly overexposed. These critters are FAST, this is 1/100th sec.
Best on BLACK!
Title is from the REO Speedwagon song, link below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGwCP2hX2FM
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
20th May 2020 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
songtitle-63
,
songtitle63
