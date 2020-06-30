Previous
Drost Park Triptych by lsquared
Drost Park Triptych

For the technique Challenge, just before it closes! Photos were taken 6/29, but combined into triptych today (6/30).

Challenge explained:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43648/new-camera-challenge-diptych-triptych-in-the-style-of-david-hilliard

Pretty low tech: Photos from iPhone 8, processed on the phone (Snapseed Ap), triptych created in powerpoint, and then screen captured.
Larry L

@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
