Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1561
Drost Park Triptych
For the technique Challenge, just before it closes! Photos were taken 6/29, but combined into triptych today (6/30).
Challenge explained:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43648/new-camera-challenge-diptych-triptych-in-the-style-of-david-hilliard
Pretty low tech: Photos from iPhone 8, processed on the phone (Snapseed Ap), triptych created in powerpoint, and then screen captured.
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
2239
photos
102
followers
72
following
427% complete
View this month »
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
30th June 2020 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
triptych
,
technique-davidhilliard
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close