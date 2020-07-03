Sign up
Photo 1564
Summer's Day
Bradley Island Public Use Area along the Mississippi River at Winfield, MO. It is looking down Sandy Chute towards the river, with the Illinois bluffs in the distance
39°00'13.0"N 90°41'33.2"W
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
2nd July 2020 5:52pm
Tags
landscape-29
