Engine House Ruin

Took a day trip to Elephant Rocks State Park, not quite 2 hrs from home. Cool place, if a bit crowded... One of the side trails led to this 1890's era Engine House, built to house the train locomotives that hauled granite from the quarry nearby to St. Louis and points beyond.



As much as I love my Fujifilm X-T3, sometimes the iPhone gets the better shot... This is one of those times.



The EXIF data got stripped when I emailed the original to myself, going back to the original, here's the data from the original file:

iPhone 8: f/1.9, 1/30th sec, ISO-25