Previous
Next
Don't Leave Your Records in the Sun... by lsquared
Photo 1572

Don't Leave Your Records in the Sun...

I don't think there's a Song Title Challenge going on right now, but if there were, this would be for it...

"Don't leave your records in the sun
They'll warp and they won't be good for anyone ... ...
...
Well I had this record that I really did like
It was the last one they had in the store
I left it laying on the car back seat
And now it just won't play no more"

John Hartford

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXh1IWAKw3c


Aside: this is an old record, nothing to cry over. I intentionally lefy it in the back wondow of my car during a recent hot day.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
430% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise