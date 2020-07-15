Don't Leave Your Records in the Sun...

I don't think there's a Song Title Challenge going on right now, but if there were, this would be for it...



"Don't leave your records in the sun

They'll warp and they won't be good for anyone ... ...

...

Well I had this record that I really did like

It was the last one they had in the store

I left it laying on the car back seat

And now it just won't play no more"



John Hartford



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXh1IWAKw3c





Aside: this is an old record, nothing to cry over. I intentionally lefy it in the back wondow of my car during a recent hot day.