This was taken at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area. It was overcast, around 50% chance of rain,but we decided to take a chance to show the sunflower fields to the grandkids. This image, of course, is NOT sunflowers, but a shot of the open bottomlands, with the low clouds skating along. The rain held for a while, but it was starting to spit when we were leaving.You can see the straight-from-camera version here: