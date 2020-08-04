Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 1587
Sunflowers, Cloudy Day
The title says it all....
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
2
0
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
2279
photos
106
followers
71
following
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
1st August 2020 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
KV
ace
Wow... beautiful field of flowers.
August 3rd, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
A wonderful capture!
August 3rd, 2020
