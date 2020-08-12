Previous
Next
Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse by lsquared
Photo 1594

Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse

Sorry for the light posting, beenout of town for a few days. Here's some catch-up...

Founded in 1889, the Old Mackinac Point Light Station was in operation from 1890 until 1957. The Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places in November 1969.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
436% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
August 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise