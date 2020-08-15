Sign up
Sailboat on Lake Michigan, Point Betsie
Just back from an excursion to Michigan. Will be back-posting some images from my phone, while I start wading through the images from my "real" camera... Really, the iPhone does a great job for what it does!
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
15th August 2020 12:14pm
