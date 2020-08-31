Previous
Next
And my mind is a Cleveland afternoon... by lsquared
Photo 1613

And my mind is a Cleveland afternoon...

Sunset from Ohio City, a neighborhood just across the Cuyahoga River from downtown Cleveland. This is from the roof of the condo where my wife's sister's family lives.

The tile is from an old Pete Townshend song:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69ivo2wk8jU
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
441% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise