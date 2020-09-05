Choteau Island - nf-sooc-2020

Along the banks of the Mississippi River, on Choteau Island. This is about 8.5 miles (straight line) from the St. Louis arch. The nearest bridge is the Old Chain Of Rocks Bridge, which used to carry Rt. 66 across the Mississippi River (from 1929-1968). After sitting idle for many years, it is now open for hiking/biking. Just a bit further upstream is the new Chain Of Rocks Bridge, which carries interstate highway I-270 across the Mississippi River. The new bridge isn't so new, and 52 years old. They've been talking about the next new Chain Of Rocks Bridge for a couple of years, but nothings been settled (or funded) yet.



for Richard Sayer's Nifty-Fifty-Straight-Out-Of-Camera challenge.