Campfire Cooking - nf-sooc-2020 by lsquared
Photo 1619

Campfire Cooking - nf-sooc-2020

Jambalaya, yum!

for Richard Sayer's Nifty-Fifty-Straight-Out-Of-Camera challenge.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Walks @ 7 ace
Great slice of normal.
September 7th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Nice set-up there.
September 7th, 2020  
