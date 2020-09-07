Sign up
Photo 1620
Wasted On the Way - nf-sooc-2020
Trash... a pet peeve of mine, when people can't be bothered to clean up after themselves.
for Richard Sayer's Nifty-Fifty-Straight-Out-Of-Camera challenge.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
4th September 2020 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
Diana
ace
Grest shot but not a great find!
September 8th, 2020
