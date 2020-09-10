Previous
Broken Wings by lsquared
Photo 1623

Broken Wings

"But these broken wings won’t fly,
These broken wings won’t fly at all" - Dougie MacLean

For the song title challenge:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=voYkTO-fERQ

I found this butterfly wing in the back yard, w/o butterfly. It's only about 1.25 inches long.
Larry L

"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
