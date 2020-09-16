Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1625
Broken Barn Door - nf-sooc-2020
for Richard Sayer's Nifty-Fifty-Straight-Out-Of-Camera challenge.
I've missed a few days on the nifty-fifty-straight-out-of-camera challenge. Been a few slow photography days overall. Sometimes it is like that...
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
1
0
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
2341
photos
111
followers
75
following
445% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
16th September 2020 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
,
eotb-124
Esther Rosenberg
ace
nice find.
September 17th, 2020
