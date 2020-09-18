Previous
Next
High Plains Homestead - nf-sooc-2020 by lsquared
Photo 1627

High Plains Homestead - nf-sooc-2020

An hour or so east of Denver, near Agate, Colorado.

50mm equivalent, straight out of camera.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
445% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Great composition; interesting scene
September 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise