Photo 1627
High Plains Homestead - nf-sooc-2020
An hour or so east of Denver, near Agate, Colorado.
50mm equivalent, straight out of camera.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
Larry L
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
amyK
ace
Great composition; interesting scene
September 19th, 2020
