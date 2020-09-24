Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1632
World’s Only Corn Palace
Mitchell, South Dakota. This is actually a pretty cool place. The building is a sports arena, but the murals on all sides are made with dried ears of corn. The building to the right here is a gift shop, full of corn related “stuff”.
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
2350
photos
112
followers
75
following
447% complete
View this month »
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
Latest from all albums
371
1627
1628
1629
372
1630
1631
1632
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
22nd September 2020 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great shot. We were there once and really enjoyed it
September 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close