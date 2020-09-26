Previous
Chain Of Rocks - nf-sooc-2020 by lsquared
Chain Of Rocks - nf-sooc-2020

or Richard Sayer's Nifty-Fifty-Straight-Out-Of-Camera challenge.

I've been seeing a lot of B&W photos tagged nf-sooc-2020, which inspired me to try the B&W film simulation on my camera. As much as a love B&W, I've almost always done the conversion on my computer (well, since going digital, of course). I'm pretty pleased with how this turned out.

The Chain Of Rocks is a low water dam in the Mississippi River. As explained on the internet: "The dam is essentially a rock dike that stretches 3,240 feet from bank to bank, with a kink in the middle. Its average height is 8 feet LWRP [Low Water Reference Plane]... The crown of the dam is 30 feet wide. From the Illinois shore we see it as a rapids just below the Chain of Rocks bridge."

amyK ace
Nice contrasts in this b&w and the figure gives a nice sense of proportion.
September 27th, 2020  
