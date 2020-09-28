"Just one more mornin'
I had to wake up with the blues
Pulled myself outta bed, yeah
Put on my walkin' shoes
Went up on the mountain
To see what I could see
The whole world was fallin'
Right down in front of me
'Cause I'm hung up on dreams I'll never see,
Ah help me baby, or this will surely be the end of me" - Allman Brother Band - Dreams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESDqkzZOQCo
This is the same building as 9/18's nifty-fifty/straight out of camera photo. Still wading through raw images from my trip recent trip. This one is from Colorado, an hour or so east of Denver.