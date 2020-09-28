Dreams I'll Never See

"Just one more mornin'

I had to wake up with the blues

Pulled myself outta bed, yeah

Put on my walkin' shoes

Went up on the mountain

To see what I could see

The whole world was fallin'

Right down in front of me

'Cause I'm hung up on dreams I'll never see,

Ah help me baby, or this will surely be the end of me" - Allman Brother Band - Dreams



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESDqkzZOQCo



This is the same building as 9/18's nifty-fifty/straight out of camera photo. Still wading through raw images from my trip recent trip. This one is from Colorado, an hour or so east of Denver.