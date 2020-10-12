Sign up
Photo 1646
River’s Edge - SOOC
Along the Little Pigeon River, on the edge of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Gatlinburg, TN.
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
2375
photos
112
followers
75
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
12th October 2020 5:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
