Previous
Next
Sweet! by lsquared
Photo 1695

Sweet!

Snowman cookies, by my wife. I snuck in and took this while she was away, turns out there were still noses to be added!! I rather like the minimalist implied nose!
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
464% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Cute and delicious
December 20th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Yummy and your wife is an artist.
December 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise