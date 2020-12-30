Previous
Cahokia Creek by lsquared
Photo 1700

Cahokia Creek

At the end of the line, where Chakia Creek dumps into the Mississippi River. On the north edge of the Lewis and Clark State Memorial Park.

Lots of editing here, I was going for a sketch look.
30th December 2020

"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
Photo Details

