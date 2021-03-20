Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1765
Broken
Fallen log, moss
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
1
0
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
2569
photos
133
followers
79
following
483% complete
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1760
1761
1762
1763
434
1764
1765
1766
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
20th March 2021 5:04pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Milanie
ace
Interesting split there
March 22nd, 2021
