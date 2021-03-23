Previous
Twin Shelter Overlook by lsquared
Twin Shelter Overlook

Pere Marquette State Park, Southwest Illinois. Looking south across the Illinois River and Swan Lake. Twin Shelter was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps back in the 1930's
23rd March 2021

Larry L

@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
