You Move...
The king is down, and a bishop has lost his head... not the best starting position.
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Hysterical!
June 5th, 2021
