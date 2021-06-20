Sign up
Photo 1800
Canal Motel
In Granite City, Illinois, approach to the old Chain Of Rocks Bridge, which carried Rt. 66 across the Mississippi River. I couldn't find much information on it, but I did find a scan of a postcard that looks to be from the 50's?
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
2608
photos
130
followers
78
following
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
1795
1796
1797
1798
437
1799
438
1800
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
19th June 2021 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
A 50's fibe for sure.
June 20th, 2021
