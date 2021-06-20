Previous
Canal Motel by lsquared
Photo 1800

Canal Motel

In Granite City, Illinois, approach to the old Chain Of Rocks Bridge, which carried Rt. 66 across the Mississippi River. I couldn't find much information on it, but I did find a scan of a postcard that looks to be from the 50's?
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Larry L

@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Joan Robillard ace
A 50's fibe for sure.
June 20th, 2021  
