Photo 1807
Into The Sunset
Cahokia Diversion Channel, Lewis and Clark State Memorial Park, Wood River, IL
Best On Black!
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
2619
photos
130
followers
78
following
495% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
3rd July 2021 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
Simple bliss
July 4th, 2021
