Photo 1810
Why Don’t You Stop Leaving Me Alone?
For the song title challenge. The title is from a song popularized by Roseanne Cash, daughter of Johnny Cash. But it was written by Benmont Tench, who was keyboard player for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers…. Links to both versions:
https://youtu.be/EFO1ArE-8k0
https://youtu.be/Jb-Bem99uFQ
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Tags
songtitle-76
,
eotb-134
