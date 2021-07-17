Previous
Next
Why Don’t You Stop Leaving Me Alone? by lsquared
Photo 1810

Why Don’t You Stop Leaving Me Alone?

For the song title challenge. The title is from a song popularized by Roseanne Cash, daughter of Johnny Cash. But it was written by Benmont Tench, who was keyboard player for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers…. Links to both versions:

https://youtu.be/EFO1ArE-8k0
https://youtu.be/Jb-Bem99uFQ


17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
495% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise