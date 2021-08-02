Previous
Scatter by lsquared
Photo 1813

Scatter

Just playing around... I liked the random drops vs the background pattern.
Water drops on my iPad screen, shot using my macro attachment for my iPhone.
Larry L

@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
