Pleated Icecap

Yep, I'm the guy laying on my belly in the front yard, trying to get an artsy photo of a tiny mushroom... Hoping the neighbors don't think I've completely lost whatever marbles I had left...



I think this fits in Eye of the Beholder, defined as "The EOTB Challenge is a wonderful opportunity to challenge yourself in giving recognition to something that seems just ordinary or plain. You will want to find a subject that if people were watching you taking the shot, they would be wondering what on earth has possessed you to photograph something which seems so ordinarily, plain, bland, boring or ugly. ."