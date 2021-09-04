Previous
Side by Side by Lakeside - NF-SOOF by lsquared
Photo 1828

Side by Side by Lakeside - NF-SOOF

Watching Lake aerie, from Lakewood Park, just west of Cleveland.

For @vignouse Richard Sayer's Straight-Out-Of-Camera-Nifty Fifty September Challenge.

Challenge explained here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45487/nf-sooc-september-2021
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
