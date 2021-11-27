Previous
Next
Autumn by lsquared
Photo 1874

Autumn

"Autumn, the wind blows, colder than summer" - Edgar Winter Group
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCykyJgIH2I

27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
513% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise