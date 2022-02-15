Previous
Flattened Grain Bins by lsquared
Flattened Grain Bins

About 0.6 mile (1km) east of the Illinois River, near Hardin, IL. I'm presuming this is flood damage. These have been down a while. Looking at Google Earth, at least since September 2020.
