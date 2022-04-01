Previous
Next
Feeders by lsquared
Photo 1948

Feeders

For "One Subject April"... I missed April 1, so this is backposted. From out family room window, showing our bird feeders. I'll need to put up the hummingbird feeders soon!
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
535% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Had a squirrel trying to get into my feeder like this! Was so funny. He finally knocked it off the window. Had the first hummer two days ago. Maybe spring is really coming.
April 7th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
I wish I could have a fever like that, I have too many squirrels diving in. Fun to watch the birds from he other side of the window. Enjoy!
April 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise