Photo 1953
April Showers
For "One Subject April"... Shots in and around my yard. So far (6 days in) I've been limiting myself to phone photos... just because. I doubt I'll do that all month, but it's been an interesting twist.
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
2
2
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
2813
photos
122
followers
70
following
535% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
6th April 2022 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2022
Milanie
ace
Like the close up and dof on this.
April 7th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful refreshed leaves.
April 7th, 2022
