Previous
Next
April Showers by lsquared
Photo 1953

April Showers

For "One Subject April"... Shots in and around my yard. So far (6 days in) I've been limiting myself to phone photos... just because. I doubt I'll do that all month, but it's been an interesting twist.

6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
535% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Like the close up and dof on this.
April 7th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful refreshed leaves.
April 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise