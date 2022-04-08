Sign up
Photo 1954
$0.05... penknife
For Capture 52 Week 14 (2 April - 8 April) Close up/macro You don’t need a macro lens to get up close. Free choice of subject.
Taken in the window, just late posting... busy week, it was.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
8th April 2022 1:40pm
Tags
52wc-2022-w13
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Super close up, nice oldie.....Can't buy anything anymore for 5 cent.
April 9th, 2022
