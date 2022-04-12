Sign up
Photo 1957
Dandelion don't Tell No Lies...
For the "One Subject April"... Shots in and around my yard.
A sure sign of spring, the lawn is being taken over by dandelions!
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
30-shots2022
GaryW
Great detail!
April 13th, 2022
