Pittsburgh Sunset by lsquared
Pittsburgh Sunset

Taken from outside the PPG Center, where University Of Pittsburgh School Of Business held their graduate recognition ceremony. My son is officially graduated!
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Super silhouette and gorgeous sky!
May 8th, 2022  
