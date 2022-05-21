Previous
Cowbird by lsquared
Photo 1990

Cowbird

Caught the little bird flying at the camera, just a little faster than my autofocus could keep up. So I decided to go wild, and Edit The Stuffing Out Of It!
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I do like a good etsooi!
May 21st, 2022  
