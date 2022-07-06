Sign up
Photo 2015
Old Barn
I’ve been looking through the unprocessed files folders, and found this one from March, 2021. The original is quite “meh”, I decided to play around with the Snapseed Ap (on my iPad), and see what I could do. I’m pretty happy with it.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
Larry L
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Lisa Poland
Looks awesome. I love old barns.
July 6th, 2022
Cathy
I think weathered barns lend themselves well to lack and white images. A certain old charm of days past.
July 6th, 2022
Walks @ 7
I think your edits really have given this gem of an old barn real snap (no pun about snapseed, I love that program). Love the textures and shadow. Fav!
July 6th, 2022
