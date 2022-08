Mama Rene's

Mama Rene’s, Hazelwood, PA. Just southeast of Pittsburgh. A throwback of sorts: taken November, 2018, not quite 4 years ago. But just processed today. Digging online, it looks like Mama Rene’s was a “soul food spot” that operated until the late 1990’s. As of October 2021, the land was planned for development, but there was some debate as to the best direction.