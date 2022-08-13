Previous
Next
Ripples by lsquared
Photo 2034

Ripples

"Sail away, away,
Ripples never come back"

For the song title challenge, the Genesis song "Ripples"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7H1xV998xI0
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
557% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise