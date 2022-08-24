Previous
Solitude by lsquared
Photo 2041

Solitude

Looking out onto Lake Huron, from the east side of Mackinac Island. Not far from Arch Rock overlook. From August 2020.
24th August 2022

Larry L

"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details

LManning (Laura)
Wonderful minimalism.
August 25th, 2022  
