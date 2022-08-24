Sign up
Photo 2041
Solitude
Looking out onto Lake Huron, from the east side of Mackinac Island. Not far from Arch Rock overlook. From August 2020.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
13th August 2020 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful minimalism.
August 25th, 2022
